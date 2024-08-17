Dubai's Rayhan Thomas overcomes final round nerves to seal first title of rookie pro career

Rayhan Thomas, champion on the PGTI with uncle Thomas (left) and sister Sasha. - Photo Instagram

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 4:16 PM

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas overcame his nerves to capture a career-first pro title when he won the ₹1 Crore (AED 437,488) KGiSL Presents Coimbatore Open on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Saturday.

Twenty-four-year-old Rayhan, who bid goodbye to his amateur status on June 1, secured victory with a steady final round of 68, bringing his four-round total to 14 under par 274. Making his debut on the PGTI courtesy of a tournament invite, he followed up opening rounds of 70 and 67 to win by one shot from Manu Gundas, the 2022 TATA Steel PGTI Rankings title winner.

This win marks a significant achievement in Rayhan’s career as he continues to make strides on the professional golf circuit.

“It was a lot of fun today, feeling all the butterflies again,” Rayhan told Khaleej times after collecting the trophy. “I thought I hit it the best today of all my rounds, I just did not putt great.

“On Hole 17 it was blowing hard and I plugged my second shot in the bunker. All I tried to do was get the ball out and on the green. I saw I had a two-shot lead. The ball rolled over the green and I chipped to four feet and holed it. That was huge and gave me a one-shot lead playing the last hole.

“I then pounded it up the last and had only 100 yards to go,” he added recalling the final moments of his championship-winning round. “I was nervous over the last three holes.

“(But) I knew I was playing and scoring well, the best in the field and near the top of the leaderboard – which gave me a lot of confidence.’

“It was also great to have my uncle Thomas on the bag and my sister Sasha watching,” said a delighted Rayhan, who developed his skills as a member of Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.

He took lessons from Claude Harmon III, Justin Parsons and the team at CH3 Performance Academy at The Els Club, Dubai, and has only recently completed his five-year golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University (OSU).

Rayhan started the final round one shot behind the third-round leader Sharma. He was out in 34 strokes with birdies on holes 5, 7 and 9 on a day when the wind was the strongest of the week.

Further birdies followed on holes 13, 15 and 16, and Rayhan managed an excellent one-putt bogey on the par 4, 390 yards 17th hole and a comfortable par 4 on the last for the victory.

An overview of his tournament week saw Rayhan make 20 birdies, four bogeys, one double and the rest pars. He dropped shots on only five holes during the 72 holes.

Next for the golfing talent is a few days of rest in India with his extended family before he returns to Dubai to join his parents. His next scheduled tournament is the DP World Tour Qualifying School and then he heads to the US for the Korn Ferry Qualifying School.

The PGTI is the Professional Golf Tour of India and is a title sponsored by Tata Steel. Established in 2006, it is the controlling body for professional golf in India.

Final Results

(Par 72, 6,540 Yards).