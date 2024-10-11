Dubai's Rayhan Thomas needs a strong final round at PGA Tour Qualifying School in Nebraska

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas, tied 10th in the First Stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School with a round to go. - Supplied photo

Rayhan Thomas shot a level-par 71 in the third round, following earlier rounds of 68 and 66, to sit at 8-under-par, to be tied for 10th place in the First Stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry.

The event is being held at Wilderness Ridge Country Club in Lincoln, Nebraska, US.

The 24-year-old, born in Dubai and representing Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, struggled early with three bogeys on the front nine, carding a 39.

However, he rebounded with a birdie on the 10th hole, followed by a bogey on the 13th. Rayhan then found his rhythm, notching four consecutive birdies to move back within the cut line, but a bogey on the final hole saw him finish the back nine with a 32.

He now needs a big final round to secure his spot and advance further in the qualifying process. The course set-up is at 7,107 yards, playing at a par 71.

The top 21 players and ties from the 80-player field this week will progress to Stage Two Qualifying School. The current cut-off mark is six under par, with 24 players on that score or better.

Thomas told Khaleej Times: “It was a tough day – pretty windy – but still scoreable.

“On the front nine, my game was just sloppy. I kept missing greens in the wrong spots, failed to get up and down and drove poorly – and did not take advantage of the two par 5’s.

“On the back nine, I played so much better and could move up the scoreboard. I holed two long putts and was on the green in two on the Par five 14th for another birdie,” he added.

“For the final round, I need to take the momentum from today’s second nine and need to hit my drives and irons better. I need another good solid round to achieve my objectives.

“I am well placed but cannot be complacent,” said Rayhan. “I need to treat it as just another round and play my best. As always, we all need a member’s bounce or two and hopefully tomorrow will be another good day.”

Thomas tees off in the final round at 10.24 am off tee one.