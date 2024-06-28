Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas looking forward to playing in the Asian Tour’s International series in Morocco

Twelve players from each side will make up the teams that compete in the four-day, match-play competition
Dubai’s newest professional Rayhan Thomas (Ind) has been invited to play in the $2 million International Series – Morocco to be held at Royal Dar Es Salam Red Course, Morocco, July 4th– 7th, 2024.
It is the ninth event of the Asian Tour’s 2024 season and the third in the International Series.
The host venue in Rabat has held tournaments on the DP World Tour, PGA Tour Champions, Ladies European Tour as well as the Asian Tour.
Thomas, 24 years old will be joined in the field by Jeev Milkha Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shiv Kapur.
LIV Golf players are also in the entry list, including Pat Perez (US), Peter Uihlein (US), Caleb Surratt (US), Graeme McDowell (NI) and Branden Grace (RSA).
The current leaders of the International Series Order of Merit, are Carlos Ortiz (Mex), John Catlin (US) and David Puig (Spain) – the eventual winner will earn a card on LIV Golf for the 2025 season.
“‘I managed to get a sponsor’s invite to play in Morocco in the International Series. I have not played since the Korn Ferry Tour event a couple of weeks ago – I have just been practising,” said Rayhan.
“I have played previously in Morocco before on the MENA Tour – I do not believe I played very well – that is how golfers react to such experiences,”
“It is exciting to be playing an Asian Tour event – especially with such a good field – including many Indian professionals,” Rayhan added.
“I will then be back in Dubai for a short while – to confirm my US VISA and then I will return to the US to play some more golf in tournaments on the PGA Tours of America when I can and participate in some Monday qualifiers.”
