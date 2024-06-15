Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas looking forward to a ’good weekend’ after making Korn Ferry Tour cut

Rayhan Thomas (centre) with caddie OSU Assistant Coach Startton Nolen (r) and a Volunteer Scoreboard Carrier after their second round. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 7:13 PM

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas shot rounds of 72 and 64 for a 36-hole total of 136, four under par to make the cut in the $1 million Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open at the 6,910 yards Crestview Country Club in Kansas on the Korn Ferry Tour in the US.

Thomas opened up with a first round of two over par 72 – in windy conditions.

In the second round, with less of a breeze, he started on tee 10 and birdied his first hole and then went to the turn in 32 with more birdies on holes 14 and 18.

A further four birdies on his back nine, holes 1-9, plus one bogey gave him a 64 and moved up to tied 47th.

“I am extremely happy with my play and am hoping for a good weekend to see me competing further up the leaderboard,” Thomas told Khaleej Times from Kansas.

“After the first round, I knew I needed a low one today. I was not thinking about making the cut or not. I just tried to gain some confidence and figure out a way to put a good score together which was out there – with some targets and to be aggressive.

“I kind of saw a leaderboard on hole 6 – my 15th – and I knew I was in a good place once inside the projected cut,” he added. “I then three-putted the 7th and birdied the tough par three 8th hole with a long putt from over 50 feet which was huge, and I parred my last, two putting from 30 feet.”

Twenty-four-year-old Thomas, who was born in Dubai, turned professional earlier this month after a five-year golf scholarship at OSU. He finished ninth in the PGA Tour of Americas Qualifying School and received a conditional card for the rest of the season.

The PGA Tour of Americas is a development tour feeding into the Korn Ferry Tour which then progresses into the PGA Tour in the eco-system of US professional golf.

He received an invite for this week’s tournament by winning a college amateur event late in 2023.

The leaders are on 12 under par – with three under par making the cut.

Included in the field are Bill Haas (US), Erik Compton (US), Ben Crane (US), recently turned pro and former World Number One in the WAGR Men’s Rankings - Christo Lamprech (RSA), Jamie Lovemark (US), S. Y. Noh (South Korea), Scott Piercy (US), Sam Saunders (US), Kevin Stadler (US), Kyle Stanley (US), Julian Suri (US), with the leading player in the OWGR, number 126th - Sam Stevens (US).