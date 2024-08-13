Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas eyes 'home' support when he tees off in Coimbatore Open in India

The last day of sporting action saw the United States pip China for top spot in the battle for medals
Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas is looking forward to the support from his family and friends in India as he competes in this week's KGiSL Presents Coimbatore Open.
The tournament will tee off on Wednesday and conclude on Sunday. It is part of the Indian golf circuit,
Rayhan, 24, received a special invite to participate in this Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event where he joins a competitive 126-player field vying for a share of the total prize purse of ₹1 Crore (AED 437,488).
“I am a little tired having flown from London on Sunday,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “However, this week was always on my schedule and will help keep me active in tournament golf.
“It is pretty good golf course and I played a practice round on Monday.
“I have support from family and friends in India this week so it is almost like a home away from home.”
Having recently turned pro he played in the Asian Tour’s International Series England at Foxhills last week where he narrowly missed the cut by one shot with a 36-hole total of one over par 143.
The PGTI is the Professional Golf Tour of India and is a title sponsored by Tata Steel. Established in 2006, it is the controlling body for professional golf in India.
Following a Qualifying School in January and February – there are 25 events sanctioned on the 2024 PGTI calendar – including the HERO Indian Open co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour.
The event was won by Keita Nakajima at DLF Golf & Country Club in March.
The Indian Legends is hosted by Jeev Milkha Singh and co-sanctioned with the Legends Tour later this month.
The KGiSL Presents Coimbatore Open is recognised by the DP World Tour and Asian Tour and is a member of the International Federation of PGA Tours. The venue for the tournament is the Coimbatore Golf Club.
The golf course measures 6,540 Yards and plays at a par 72.
There will be a cut after two rounds – with the top 50 players and ties going through to the last two rounds.
ALSO READ
The last day of sporting action saw the United States pip China for top spot in the battle for medals
Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri finished strongly with a 68 at Foxhills Club and Resort in Surrey
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar scored 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Team USA held off a battling France in the final
The 24-year-old hoisted her diminutive coach in the air and carried him around the platform in celebration
Dutchwoman Hassan had taken on what many considered to be a crazy gamble, competing in the 5,000m, the 10,000m and the marathon — the last two events just two days apart
It will mark a significant milestone for the country that will be making its debut in the 129-year-old tournament
Nadeem, who was raised in an impoverished corner of rural Pakistan, trained in local wheat fields with homemade javelins
Khelif has been the subject of heated debate on social media platforms