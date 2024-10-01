Dubai's Joel Stalter pleased with his game and ‘mindset’ after strong performance at Asian Development Tour

Dubai based Joel Stalter (Fr) in action these days on the ADT.. - Supplied photo

Dubai-based golfer Joel Stalter expressed his deep sense of fulfilment after seeing his hard work and dedication pay off with a strong performance at the ADT Players Championship, presented by The R&A, held at Angkor Golf Resort in Cambodia.

The French golfer finished tied for sixth after carding rounds of 67, 65, 72, and 68, accumulating a total score of 16 under par (272).

The tournament saw Thailand's Nopparat Panichphol emerge victorious with a remarkable total of 20 under par, while Pakistan’s Ahmad Baig claimed second place, finishing just one shot behind.

As a key part of the Asian Tour, the Asian Development Tour (ADT) features 12 events on its 2024 calendar. Stalter, a 32-year-old Dubai Golden VISA Awardee, boasts three professional wins worldwide, including the 2020 Euram Bank Open on the DP World Tour and two titles on the Challenge Tour.

Reflecting on his performance, Stalter told Khaleej Times: "I am thrilled with how I played last week. I even held the lead at one point, but hitting two balls in the water during the third round cost me dearly, resulting in two double bogeys that set me back.

"I finished strong in the final round, which boosted my confidence and brought me closer to contention. Overall, I’m pleased with my game, and my mental approach is solid. It’s incredibly satisfying to see the results of my hard work."

Looking ahead, Stalter is set to compete in the upcoming ADT Toyota Tour Championship in Malaysia, followed by the season finale, the $250,000 ARAMCO Invitational Tournament at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Saudi Arabia at the end of November.

“I plan to participate in the ADT Qualifying School at the end of the year,” Stalter concluded.

Final Results

ADT Players Championship presented by The R&A -

268 (-20) Nopparat Panichphol (-20)

269 (-19) Ahmad Baig

270 (-18) Matthew Cheung

Raj 270 (-18) Aman Raj

271 (-17) Itthipat Buranatanyarat