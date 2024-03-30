Dubai World Cup: Tilal Al Khalediah wins Dubai Kahayla Classic

A total of 40 highly-regarded broadcasters will deliver a cinematic experience of the $30.5 million Meydan extravaganza live to audiences across the globe
Saudi star Tilal Al Khalediah stormed to victory in the opening race of the Dubai World Cup, the Dubai Kahayla Classic, at Meydan on Saturday.
Tilal Al Khalediah completely the demolished the field in the dirt race, winning the contest by a big margin.
Trainer Naser Mutlaq was delighted with Tilal Al Khalediah’s emphatic win in Dubai.
“I am very happy for this champion today. He is excellent, he is the best. This is the best horse that I have come across,” Mutlaq said.
“I knew he was going to win today, because he is a very good horse.”
While Tilal Al Khalediah took the top honours in the $1 million race, Barakka finished second and Asfan Al Khalediah finished third.
The $30.5 million Dubai World Cup is the richest horse racing event in the world, with the biggest attraction being the $12 million Dubai World Cup, the ninth and final race of the night at Meydan.
