Dubai: Want to try a triathlon? How to conquer race with zero experience

Triathlon is a multisport endurance race where you swim, bike, and run over various distances. From November 15 to 17, the new T100 Triathlon World Tour will visit Dubai.

While the gruelling 100km distance will attract professional triathletes from across the world, the sprint triathlon —750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run — offers a more accessible option.

It’s an endurance challenge that requires strong motivation and commitment but ideal for first-timers. This writer has signed up for the sprint triathlon.

With less than four months to go before race weekend, I asked two world-renowned British T100 athletes for help with my triathlon training and preparation.

Sophie Coldwell was part of Great Britain's gold-winning mixed triathlon team at the Commonwealth Games 2022, while multiple Ironman triathlon winner Kat Matthews recently finished second at the T100 San Francisco.

Below are some of their top tips for triathlon success.

Join a swim club

Sophie: “Swimming is the most daunting element for most first-time triathletes, and it’s the most technical, too. Joining a swim club will keep you accountable to practise regularly, and it lets you experience swimming in open water as a group. It feels very different to swimming in a pool!”

Ask someone to watch you swim

Kat: “It’s sometimes hard to tell what you’re doing wrong when you’re swimming. Ask an experienced swimmer to watch you, or film yourself to send it off to a coach. After all, we all live busy lives, and you don’t want to be wasting your time in the pool. There’s also no point thinking about your pace until you’re well into your training. Concentrate on technique first.”

Invest in a static bike

Kat: “When you’re a cycling novice, training on the road can feel a bit risky. But a turbo trainer — a static indoor resistance platform — is a great way to practise. You can use it in all weathers, and you can jump on it whenever you have a spare half an hour. Just make sure you go out at least once a week so that you learn how to handle your bike properly.”

Focus on your weaknesses

Kat: “When I’m deciding which discipline to practise, I ask myself ‘what would I rather do?’ And then I do the opposite. For instance, if I think I really want to go for a run and don’t want to swim, that probably means I need to work on my swimming.”

Practise transitions

Kat: “You don't have to swim, bike, and run in a row. Just going for a quick run on the treadmill after cycling one time is enough to let you experience how it will feel when you go from biking to running. Practise your transitions, too, to help you mentally cement the order that you will do things.”

Don't run too much

Kat: “Do as much cycling and swimming as you can — that will get you to a good fitness level. But you shouldn’t do too much running. You just need to condition your body to tolerate the impact of running, and so doing regular short distances is more than enough.”

Know your equipment

Sophie: “There’s no point spending lots of money on fancy kit if you haven’t tried and tested it. Practise fastening your helmet, changing your shoes, and make sure you try out your tri suit. I recommend wearing a tri suit rather than a swimsuit. It’s a lot more comfortable.”

Invest in time-saving additions

Sophie: “Getting a helmet with a magnetic clip, putting elastic laces in your trainers, and having your shoes already clipped on your bike can make all the difference and save valuable seconds.”

Prepare for the heat

Sophie: “Take hydration tablets every day during the week before the race, just to make sure you are properly hydrated before you start. Drinking during the event is super important too – you will sweat a lot. Plus, the hotter it is, the steadier your pacing should be. Don’t push yourself over the edge and into dehydration. It’s hard to come back from that.”

Tone down your training