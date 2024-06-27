Dubai: Two teen swimmers qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 2:17 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 2:57 PM

Two girls studying in Dubai schools, Karin Belbeisi and Christina Rach, have qualified for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

After years of swim training, 15-year-old Belbeisi and 16-year-old Rach will compete for their nations this summer.

Karin Belbeisi, a member of the elite swimming programme at GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, will represent her home country Jordan in the 400-metre freestyle event. She said: “I am so excited to represent Jordan at the Paris Olympics. It is a dream come true!”

She participated in the 19th Singapore Nationals, where she recorded a series of lifetime bests in the 400m individual medley, 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle, securing her selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.