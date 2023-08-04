Dubai to host UAE’s first e-scooter race this year

A unique street track will be designed in downtown Dubai where riders can race around landmarks, through walkways and across bridges at speeds of well over 100kmph

The Dubai Electric Scooter Cup will take place on 9 December 2023.

Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023

The Federation for Micromobility and Sport and the Dubai Sports Council announce the creation of the Dubai Electric Scooter Cup, the pre-eminent showcase for e-scooter racing and micromobility potentality.

As a culminaton of the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, the Dubai Electric Scooter Cup will take place on December 9, 2023 and will unite the world’s best riders to race on the fastest electric scooter around the streets of Dubai.

Celebrating sustainability, new mobility, safety and inclusivity, twelve top male and female riders will compete together in a knockout style race for the title of the first Dubai Electric Scooter Cup Champion.

A unique street track will be designed in downtown Dubai so the riders can race around landmarks, through walkways and across bridges at speeds of well over 100 kph.

Designed specifically for the Dubai Electric Scooter Cup, the RS-Zero scooter is not only the fastest in the world, with a top speed of 140 kph, it is state-of-the-art in it’s technology and designed to be the ultimate in elite performance.

The Federation for Micromobility and Sport spearheads the development of micromobility as an excitng new form of racing and as a more sustainable form of urban mobility.

This co-operaton with the Dubai Sports Council to host the first-ever Dubai Electric Scooter Cup has as its goal to pioneer development in safety, infrastructure and technology in the fast-growing micromobility sector.

Alex Wurz, President, Federation for Micromobility and Sport said: “I’m thrilled to make this important step in a city that is striving for new mobility solutions.

"This unique event will showcase the potental for micromobility - racing in close proximity with uncompromised safety principles through the cites of the future.

"This is a landmark agreement for the Federation with Dubai Sports Council and points to an exciting future.”

A spokesperson for the Dubai Sports Council commented: “The Dubai Electric Scooter Cup will be a showcase for cutting edge e-technology and the pinnacle of e-scooter racing.

"We are delighted to work with the Federation on the safety and integration challenges of the micromobility sector. We welcome international teams and riders to race on our downtown streets and shine a spotlight on this evolution.”