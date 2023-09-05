Dubai Sports Council gearing up to host 4th Dubai Schools Games

Artistic ghmnastics is one of the events at the Dubai Schools Games. - Supplied Photo

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 2:13 PM

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) is geared-up to host the 4th edition of the Dubai Schools Games, the largest school sports event of its kind in Dubai, which represents the preliminary step for scouting and developing sports talent among the youth.

The aim is to develop their skills to prepare them for their journey to become Olympic champions in the future.

DSC has had discussions with the ESM Co., the tournament’s organizer, to fine-tune details of the Dubai Schools Games, which will kick off in October and see youngsters from government and private schools compete together.

Participants in the event, which successfully launched in 2019, will compete in more than 20 competitions that include football, volleyball, basketball, rhythmic gymnastics, golf, tennis, swimming, cycling, badminton, indoor cricket, outdoor cricket, padel, gymnastics, chess, remote chess, esports, archery, athletics, netball, rugby and events for people of determination. There will also be a teachers’ competition.

Basketball will include tournaments for boys and girls - Supplied Photo

A press conference will be held at a later date to reveal details of the event, including its schedule and venues where the various sports will take place. The numbers of participating schools and teams will also be announced.

Dubai Schools Games aims to increase the overall awareness of and importance of exercise through sport and physical activities as a vital way to boost physical and mental health that will help youngsters lead and enjoy a happy life.

The last edition of Dubai Schools Games was a huge success which saw over 5,000 male and female students from 150 government and private schools in action

Football is a highlight of the Games. - Supplied Photo

Entry to the Games is free for all schools and students of multi-nationalities, different levels and categories aged eight to 18 years old.

The event provides a unique opportunity for all school students to discover and show their talent and sports abilities.

The Talents Scouting Program is implemented in all sports competitions. Representatives from Dubai clubs will attend the competitions to scout for and identify promising talent and to follow their performance and progress.

The Organizing Committee will create a sports file for each male and female player who participates in the event so that he can utilize this record when he or she moves on to the university stage or when he joins a sports club in the future.

Girls basketball is a popular competition. - Supplied Photo

The Dubai Schools Games is organized as part of DSC’s efforts to empower young athletes and to develop the culture of sport among educational institutes.

The event also cements relations between schools and clubs and increases the number of Dubai clubs’ associates via increasing the number of those who promote sport in schools.

ALSO READ

Clubs will use this opportunity to scout for the best talents in various sports disciplines.