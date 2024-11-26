Dubai school supports student’s sporting dreams, postpones exam for historic achievement

Ethan celebrates his achievement on the par-3 fourth hole at the Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah. - Supplied photo

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Banger, a rising star from Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, not only made history at the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series presented by DP World by hitting the first-ever hole-in-one in the tournament’s history, but he also demonstrated remarkable dedication by balancing his academic commitments with his passion for golf.

Despite having a Physics Paper 2 mock exam scheduled for the same day, Ethan requested the school grant him special permission to rearrange his exam so he could compete in the tournament at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, on Sunday. This underlined his determination to pursue both his educational and athletic dreams.

On the par-3 fourth hole, Banger used an eight iron from 163 yards to sink his ace, a stunning shot that left fellow playing partners and spectators in awe.

"This is my first hole-in-one, ever—whether in a tournament or practice," said Banger. "It was an amazing feeling to see the ball disappear into the hole!"

Ethan Banger (l, with Al Hamra Golf Club GM, Paul Booth. - Supplied photo

"I had my Physics exam scheduled for Friday, but I got permission to skip it and play in this tournament," Banger explained. "The exam has been rescheduled for tomorrow, with a different paper, but I guess this hole-in-one was a great reward for my efforts!”

Ethan's story is a testament to the supportive educational culture in the UAE, where schools actively encourage students to excel in academics and sports.

It is hugely encouraging to see educational institutions offering flexibility in their schedules to accommodate students' sporting aspirations. This demonstrates the UAE's highly adaptive education system.

Initiatives like these help send a powerful message to young people, showing them that they don’t have to choose between sports and academics but with the support of their alma mater they are free to pursue their passions in both fields without compromising on their goals.

Ethan's remarkable hole-in-one was just one of many thrilling moments at the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series, an event proudly supported by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

This prestigious tournament is not only a qualifying event for the 2024-25 EGF Boy’s and Girl’s Junior Order of Merits, but also a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier supported by The R&A, providing valuable points for young golfers aiming to make their mark.

As the second instalment of a three-part series, the tournament continues to draw top talent from across the UAE and beyond. Ethan’s historic ace has only added to the growing excitement surrounding this highly anticipated event.