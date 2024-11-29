Dubai: How the desert inspired this Emirati to become a world champion

Mohammed Al Balooshi made history in 2012 by becoming the first Emirati to qualify for the Dakar Rally. — Supplied photos

More than three decades ago, Mohammed Al Balooshi’s house in Al Rashidiya, Dubai, offered a panoramic view of the majestic dunes.

“I remember my father’s first house was in Al Rashidiya. And it was the last house on that street, and after that, all you could see was the desert,” Al Balooshi recalled when asked to reveal the secret to his glorious success as a rally driver in the desert.

A young Al Balooshi could not resist the allure of the dazzling desert.

Coupled with his motorsport heritage — his uncle Hassan Bin Ali Al-Shadoor was the co-pilot for Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the UAE rally legend and the current president of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), his love for the desert acted as a catalyst for his world championship-winning voyages across the world.

The Emirati rider is now going for his third world championship title this weekend at the Dubai International Baja.

Al Balooshi is the overwhelming favourite to complete a hat trick of world championships, but it’s still the start of his journey that fills his heart with pride.

“If you ask me why I have seen success as a rally rider in the desert, well, that’s because I know the desert very, very well,” he said with a beaming smile.

“Growing up, we would play everything on the dunes. So, for me when I got the bike, it was easy to ride on the sand.

“Now we have lots of Europeans and Americans coming here, they ask us many things about the desert, how we seem to know which way to go because they struggle to make the right decisions. “But it’s difficult to explain them because we have grown up in these deserts, and we know what to do. It’s very natural for us to feel at home in the desert.”

Mohammed Al Balooshi (left) with UAE rally driver Khalid Aljafla

Dubai may have undergone the most stunning transformation in less than three decades with iconic skyscrapers changing the landscape completely, but for Al Balooshi, it’s still the pristine sand that’s more appealing to his eyes.

“For me, I am the desert guy from the day I was born. All I know is the desert,” he said.

“It’s nice to see all the amazing buildings and roads that the government have built for us, they have given us this amazing lifestyle. But at the same time, they have also kept the desert for us to still go and have fun, ride and be attached to the past, while not forgetting the future.”

Legendary mentor

What Al Balooshi will also never forget is the role played by a Belgian rally legend in his life.

“I was fortunate enough that the late Georges Jobe took me under his wings in 2003. He was the five-time FIM motocross world champion,” he said.

“He was my mentor from 2003 until he passed away in 2012. I was living in Belgium, racing in France, Germany, Luxembourg. He did a lot for me, I learned a lot from him, he shaped me as a sportsman, and he made me who I am today.”

Al Balooshi admitted that he would not have made it to Dakar without the guidance of Jobe, who passed away in 2012 — the year in which he made history as the first Emirati to qualify for the world’s most famous rally.

“He had all these plans and he was the one who pulled all the strings for me to be in the factory to do the Dakar in 2012. So, I cannot thank him enough” he said.

The Pinnacle

The first of his six Dakar Rally races still gives him goosebumps.

“Dakar Rally is the pinnacle of our sport. I was very fortunate to qualify in 2012 to go and race as the first GCC rider and with that came a lot of responsibility,” he said.

"Dakar Rally is the pinnacle of our sport. I was very fortunate to qualify in 2012 to go and race as the first GCC rider and with that came a lot of responsibility," he said.

"All the Arab world was cheering for me. It lived up to its name in South America. I remember starting in Argentina and waves and waves and waves of people came to the opening ceremony. It was crazy, there was not one place on the road without people cheering us up. "I had never seen anything like that in my life. It's so difficult to describe that experience in words, it's like waves and waves and waves of people, they are just there to cheer you up and root for you to go. "I remember it was from Argentina to Chile and then to Peru. For me, it brings back some great memories." The home ground The Dubai International Baja, the most prestigious rally event in the Middle East which is celebrating its 45th year, also remains close to Al Balooshi's heart. "This event is amazing because if you look around the world, it's not easy to sustain an event for this long. For example, I have raced the Pharaohs Rally in Egypt, but it's no longer there. It was one of the top rally events," said the veteran rider. "There are many examples like this, but this Dubai Rally is still going on for 45 years, and this shows that it has the right people behind it, the right strategy. "And for us it's important to take advantage of this since it's in our home ground. So, I feel very fortunate to be representing the UAE and I am thankful to the organisers for bringing the world championship to my home country. "I have won the Dubai Baja twice, hopefully, this time I can become the Baja world champion for the third time. That would be very emotional for me."