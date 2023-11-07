Dubai Duty Free host high-spirited ‘fun run’ in support of Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai Duty Free entered the second week of the Dubai Fitness Challenge with a 5km Fun Run. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 4:30 PM

As the Dubai Fitness Challenge entered its second week, close to 200 Dubai Duty Free and The Irish Village employees turned out to participate in a 5km ‘Fun Run’ on Sunday morning at the Dubai Design District.

The event took place by the waterfront of the Dubai Design District Marine Transport Station, with Yousef Al Khalid, Vice President for HR Service Delivery, leading the runners.

Some participants were accompanied by their children and spouses with the top five male and female finishers being awarded special prizes by Al Khalid.

Commenting on the success of the second corporate activity, Al Khalid said: “We are delighted to see a large turnout from Dubai Duty Free and The Irish Village for this running event, with some staff bringing their families as well.

“Indeed, it was a fun run and a fun day was had by all.”

Close to 200 employees of Dubai Duty Free and The Irish Village participated in the 'fun run'. - Supplied photo

Dubai Duty Free is proud to support the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative and bring its employees together to encourage a healthier and more active lifestyle for its growing workforce.

The retail operation has two more corporate fitness activities planned for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which includes a Zumba class on November 19 at the Duba Duty Free Distribution Centre staff parking area and an Iyengar Yoga class to be led by Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi and his wife Alpana on November 26 at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.

Dubai Duty Free employees will also participate in two citywide events, the Dubai Ride and the Dubai Run to be held at Sheikh Zayed Road on November 12 and 26, respectively.

