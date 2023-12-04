UAE

Team Dubai Creek dominate home fixture to take the lead in Ladies UAE ICC Division 3

Janet Kim won the individual event on the day with a strong back-nine finish

By KT Golf

The winning Dubai Creek Ladies Team for the recent Ladies ICC tri-match with Montgomerie Golf Club and The Els Club, hosted at DCGYC. - Supplied photo
Published: Mon 4 Dec 2023, 11:22 AM

The Dubai Creek home fixture of Division 3 of the 2023 – 24 Ladies ICC Golf League match took place recently with the host club dominating with a total of 290 points,

The Els Club, Dubai, were second with 245 points and Montgomerie Golf Club third with a total of 229 points.

The format of this year’s ICC League is the best eight Stableford scores from a team of 10 players.

There are three Divisions in operation this season, with three golf clubs per Division - Number 1: Emirates Golf Club, Trump International Golf Club and Arabian Ranches Golf Club and Number 2: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Emirates Golf Federation. The UAE Ladies’ ICC is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation.

The next fixture in League 3 will be hosted by Montgomerie Golf Club on January 17, 2024.

In the individual event on the day, Janet Kim (DCGYC) won with 40 points with a better back-nine.

At the prize presentation, thanks were given to the respective club co-ordinators for their support and organization of the UAE Ladies’ ICC; Lady Captain Shiba Wahid (Dubai Creek), Lady Captain Ingrid Kruidenier (Montgomerie Golf Club) and The Els Club ICC co-ordinator, Melissa Williams (The Els Club).


