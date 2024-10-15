Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas reflects on his impressive journey and strong start as a professional golfer

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas transiting through town on his way to play in the Asian Tour in Thailand. - Supplied photo

Rayhan Thomas, the Dubai-born golfer, continued his impressive professional journey as he advanced to Stage 2 of the PGA Tour Qualifying School after a strong performance in Nebraska.

Speaking with Khaleej Times during a brief stop in Dubai, Thomas reflected on his progress since turning pro in June and his upcoming schedule.

Thomas, who represents Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and is a former Dubai Creek member, said: "I achieved my target for last week," Thomas said about Stage 1. "The weather was ideal for golf, and I hit a lot of fairways and greens in regulation."

Over 72 holes, he recorded 18 birdies, 45 pars, and only nine bogeys, showcasing his consistency and confidence throughout the tournament.

Thomas is now preparing for the next challenge – Stage 2 of the PGA Tour Qualifying School, with the final stage to be held at the prestigious TPC Sawgrass in Florida. Additionally, he will compete in Stage 2 of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain later this month, followed by the six-round Final Stage in November.

Currently in Dubai, Thomas is training for his upcoming appearance in the $2 million International Series Thailand, held at Thai Country Club. "I’ll be here until the 20th of October, then I’ll head to Thailand with my mum, who’ll just watch me play this time," he shared. He plans to practice at The Els Club, Emirates Golf Club, and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, where he is a member.

On completing his round, Thomas drove the 300-mile journey from Nebraska to Oklahoma to stay with his friend, world number eight Viktor Hovland (Nor), who also went to Oklahoma State University.

Thomas now advances to one of the five Second Stage qualifiers on the PGA Tour - all played by 6th December, with the Final 72-hole Stage of qualifying, to be held December 12th – 15th, at TPC Sawgrass, Florida over both the Dye’s Valley Course and at Sawgrass Country Club.

Thomas is also in the field for Stage Two of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain, October 31st – 3rd November 2024, over four rounds, followed by the six-round Final Stage at Infinitum Golf in Spain, 8th – 13th November 2024.

“I am here in Dubai until 20th October – then I will fly with my mum – to play in Thailand,” said Thomas. “Mum will just watch me play and will not caddie or do anything else.

“This week, I will practice and prepare for Thailand – my sister is in town – she is normally in India, so it is great to have the family together.

“I will get some gym work in and now it seems a lot cooler in Dubai (or am I getting used to it?),” he added. “I plan to practice at, The Els Club, Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Creek.

“My report card of how I have done since turning professional on 1st June 2024 is a solid B+. I have got through two First stages of Q’School – won on the PGTI and had a top 10 on the Asian Tour.

“This is only the start – through playing University golf and seeing golf as a professional - I have always known the standard of golf required – so there is no complacency from my side.”

