Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas primed for big test in pro debut on Korn Ferry Tour

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas will make his professional tournament debut on the Korn Ferry Tour this week. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 11:19 PM

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas has promised to give his beat as he makes his highly-anticipated professional tournament debut on the Korn Ferry Tour in the $1 million Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open to be played at Crestview Country Club, Kansas, Wichita, US from June 13-15.

Following his tied ninth-place finish in last week’s Qualifying School on the PGA Tour of Americas in California to achieve Conditional Status, the 24-year-old has earned his Korn Ferry invite by winning the 2023 Grier Jones Shocker Invitational on the College Amateur circuit.

The Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour has a history dating back to 1990 and previous champions include Tom Lehman (1990), David Duval (1993), David Toms (1995), Jason Dufner (2001) and Jhonattan Vegas (2010).

The Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed golf course, established in 1969, has a par of 70 and can be played up to 6,910 yards.

“It is another big week for me - following last week’s Q’School, my first tournament proper as a professional,” said Rayhan. “I am looking forward to seeing how my game stands up and to enjoy the whole experience.

“This was always my pathway after my golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University (OSU). I am privileged to be in a Korn Ferry tournament. I am ready and will give it my best.”

Thomas turned Professional on 1st June 2024 following a five-year golf scholarship in the US.

Thomas is hoping to make the top 25 this week to play in the next Korn Ferry Tour event – and if not, he will play in some Monday qualifiers and then mini-Tour events.

“There is another Korn Ferry tournament the following week in Norman, Oklahoma 20th – 23rd June, near where I am based – so I am working hard to get in that field,” added Rayhan.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for the US-based PGA Tour and features professional golfers who are in the top 30 of the money list at year's end and are given PGA Tour memberships for the next season. Since the 2013 season, the Korn Ferry Tour has been the primary pathway for those seeking to earn their PGA Tour card. Q-School, which had previously been the primary route for qualification to the PGA Tour, has been converted as an entryway to the Korn Ferry Tour.