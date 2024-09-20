Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas poised for strong finish at DP World Tour Qualifying School in England

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas enters the final round of the First Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School in tied 13th in England. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 11:37 AM

Dubai-born golfer Rayhan Thomas (IND) shot a one-under-par 71 in the third round of the DP World Tour Qualifying School's First Stage at Donnington Grove Golf Club, Newbury, England to be placed tied for 13th, heading into the final round of the 72-hole event.

Spain's Alejandro Aguilera leads the field at 13 under par, after impressive rounds of 67, 66, and 70 at the DP World Tour Qualifying School First Stage at Donnington Grove. The 24-year-old, currently ranked 2,226 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), holds a two-shot advantage heading into the final round.

Rayhan, ranked 1,246 in the OWGR and the 10th highest-ranked player in the field, remains well-positioned to finish strongly. With one round to play, his ranking and consistent performance give him a solid chance to make a final push as he looks to the future.

“The DP World Tour Qualifying School is the first Tour School I have entered. I also intend to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Q’School as well as the Asian Tour Q’School,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times.

“I will then reflect on my performances since turning pro in June earlier this year, discuss with my management, family and friends and look at all my options for 2025.”

Starting on hole 1 Rayhan had a level par front nine of 36 with a birdie on hole 4 and a bogey on the eighth. Another bogey on hole 11 was followed by birdies on holes 13 and 16, to follow his opening rounds of 68 and 72. The 36-hole cut fell at 10 over par with 94 players going through to the third round from the initial field of 102 players. It is the seventh of nine First Stage Qualifying events. After all, players teed off in their first round, the Organising Committee declared that the leading 21 players and ties will progress from Donnington Grove to the Second Stage of Q’School in Spain. Four under par is the current qualifying line with 24 players on that mark or better.

Rayhan has a final round tee time at from tee 1 and 8.47 am (UK time). For further information Visit: www.europeantour.com