Dubai Basketball host Bosnian Club Igokea in Christmas Eve showdown

In a historic first, Dubai Basketball (9-3) will host Igokea M:Tell, one of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s most successful basketball teams, for a Christmas Eve ABA League showdown at the Coca-Cola Arena. Beyond the game's stakes, this matchup carries a deeper message of unity, fraternity, and the healing power of sports.

To mark the occasion, the Igokea M:Tell squad was picked up by Dubai Basketball in their specially arranged private charter, with both teams sharing the same plane for the three-hour journey from Croatia.

This gesture – a first in ABA League, symbolises a bridge across the diverse histories of players of South East European origins who form the heart of the ABA League’s teams.

"At Dubai Basketball, we believe in the power of sport to unite people. Hosting Igokea M:Tell is not just about competition; it’s about fostering friendships and showing the world how basketball can unite communities that once experienced division. This collaboration is a testament to our league's spirit of progress and harmony,” Dejan Kamenjašević, Dubai Basketball’s General Manager, said.

This game offers a crucial opportunity for either team to solidify their position among the league’s elite, as Igokea currently sit just two games behind Dubai in the standings.

Dubai Basketball will again be led by captain Klemen Prepelič, who has enjoyed a remarkable career across Europe’s top leagues, becoming one of the most respected names in European basketball.

Prepelič’s decision to join Dubai Basketball marked a significant moment in his career. As captain in the team’s inaugural ABA League season, he has taken on the dual role of player and mentor, helping to shape the club’s identity and culture.

"Being the first captain of this team is an honour, but it also comes with great responsibility," he said. "It's about setting the standard — on and off the court — and creating a family-like bond within the team. That's how you build success." Tuesday's game against Igokea M:Tell is crucial for Dubai Basketball as they look to build on their 4-1 home record, and maintain their momentum in the playoff race. With Igokea M:Tell currently ranked 10th and hungry to climb the standings, the game promises to be a competitive battle. "Every game in this league is a challenge. We need to give 120 percent every day — whether it's in practice, meetings, or on the court. The margins for error are small, and it's up to us to stay locked in," Prepelič said.