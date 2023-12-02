Dubai-based Jeev Milkha Singh eyes top 10 finish on Legends Tour Order of Merit

Jeev Milkha Singh of India . - AFP File

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 6:16 PM

Khaleej Times caught up with Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Jeev Milkha Singh (Ind) at the conclusion of this week’s Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam tournament on the Legends Tour.

Jeev finished a respectable tied seventh, after rounds of 69, 73 and 69, to finish on two under par, eight shots adrift of the winner, Brazil’s Adilson Da Silva.

Jeev tied with the current Order of Merit leader Peter Baker (Eng).

“I played well this week in the windy conditions. It is not an easy course in those conditions. I am currently in 14th place in the season long Order of Merit Rankings,” he told Khaleej Times.

Jeev will be playing next week in the MCB Tour Championship in Mauritius, at Constance Belle Mare Plage, from December 6-10, 2023. It is the final event of the season.

‘My target for next week is to finish in the top 10 on the Legends Tour Order of Merit. If I manage that it will enable me to qualify for invites for all the Senior Majors in 2024. Now that would be very special,” he said.

“I kept my card on the Japan Senior Tour last week, so things are shaping up nicely,’ concluded Jeev, who will be back in Dubai after the Mauritius tournament.

Results

A. Da Silva (Br) 66. 69. 68. 203.

S. Hend (Aus) 66. 74. 66. 206.

R. Gonzalez (Arg) 69. 71. 67. 207.

M. Campbell (NZ) 69. 68. 70. 207.

A. Marshall (Eng) 69. 69. 71. 209.

Legends Tour Order of Merit Top-10 Standings

(after the Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam)

P. Baker (Eng)

A. Da Silva (Br)

J. Kingston (RSA)

R. Gonzalez (Arg)

P. Archer (Eng)

G. Hutcheon (Scot)

J. Haeggman (Swe)

P. Price (Wales)

M. Jonzon (Swe)

B. Dredge (Wales)