Dubai-based Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach defends Vinesh Phogat

His second Olympic gold leaves him in a small group of Arab athletes to have doubled up at the Summer Games
Raphael Barbosa, the head coach of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and MMA for the Middle East UFC Gym in Dubai, may not have heard of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat until Wednesday, but in the last 24 hours, he has become one of her strongest supporters.
A heartbroken Phogat retired from wrestling on Thursday following her disqualification after she was found overweight ahead of her final in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old was within the weight limit on Tuesday when she won her first two matches, but by the time she finished her semifinal, she gained more than two kilos.
The desperate attempts to lose the extra kilos went in vain as she failed the weigh-in on Wednesday morning by a mere 100 grams in what was a devastating blow to her hopes of winning a medal.
Barbosa, who feels lucky that weigh-in rules are different in Jiu-Jitsu where fighters do not have to go through the tests again the next morning, explained how Phogat probably gained the extra kilos during the course of her three bouts on Tuesday.
“From the outside it’s difficult to make a comment but it seems she was dehydrated after the matches, after a fight it happens. Your body needs something, some supplements, when you take them, your weight is going to go up, it’s natural,” Barbosa told the Khaleej Times.
“That’s the reason maybe she gained two more kilos and she was fighting as well. So, to cut weight was always going to be tough.”
A lot of people, including star Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, are now mercilessly attacking Phogat, putting the blame on her alone for the setback.
But Barbosa says it’s not right to target the athlete who has sacrificed a lot to reach the Olympics.
“It’s one of the most difficult things to do, to qualify for an Olympic. She has done all the hard work to reach the Olympic and then to reach the final. So, it’s not right to blame her for this,” the Brazilian coach said.
The role of coaching team is hugely critical in weight category sports like wrestling where a fighter may have to go through many matches on a single day.
“The coaching team in sports like wrestling, you know, they are like the babysitters. They have to be alert all the time because the fighter is concentrating on the next fight,” he said.
“The food and liquid intake, everything has to be taken care of by the support team. Everything counts in moments like that.”
Barbosa has one piece of advice for the critics of Phogat, a former World Championship medallist who also won gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.
“People sitting in front of their TV sets and eating popcorn, it’s very easy to judge anyone,” he said.
“I really feel for her. She needs all the support from the people of her country now.”
His second Olympic gold leaves him in a small group of Arab athletes to have doubled up at the Summer Games
Meanwhile, China won their first gold medal in artistic swimming on Wednesday
Yavi jumped for joy after crossing the line, having overtaken Chemutai with an explosive final sprint
Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event for breaching the weight mark
A legend of wrestling, Lopez had retired after the 2021 Tokyo Games before returning to the sport to achieve his landmark triumph
Craig, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, has played more than 100 games for Australia
UFC 308 marks a milestone as the 20th UFC event held in the UAE over the past decade
She was due to face Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal but was found to be overweight for her category