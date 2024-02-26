Dubai Arabian Horse Stud and Ajman Stud dominate Global Champions Arabians Tour

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud’s D Borkan. - Supplied phot

Published: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 11:21 PM

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud’s D Borkan topped the leaderboard in the Males Division after the fourth and final day’s competition of the Second Stage at the Global Champions Arabians Tour in Abu Dhabi.

Ajman Stud’s AJ Kayya held off strong completion from Dubai Arabian Horse Stud's D Nafayes in the competition for female horses

The atmosphere was a heady mix of excitement and anticipation as the top three Arabian horses from the qualifying classes prepared for their showdown in the championships.

The competition was fierce, with many of the top-ranking horses from the first stage in Doha looking to retain poll position on the tour leatherboard, edging them one step closer to the €1 million prize for the leading horse of 2024.

The competition is intensifying, with the next stop on this exciting new tour being the majestical city of Muscat, Oman from the 30th of March to the 1st of April.

J Kayya, -owned and bred by Ajman Stud . - Supplied photo

The Global Champions Arabians Tour stems from Global Champions’ unique platform to create a new and exclusive Arabian Horse Championship, taking place in state-of-the-art venues in iconic locations, and offering the highest prize money ever in the sport.

Its mission is to promote the uniqueness of Purebred Arabian Horses through an international platform, fostering a legacy of excellence, transparency, fairness and integrity.

Standings

After the second stage of this seven-part tour, the top three leading females, males and handlers are as follows:

Top Females

1st AJ Kayya, -owned and bred by Ajman Stud 40 points

2nd D Nafayes - Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (UAE) 40 points

3rd D Najlah - Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (UAE) 37 points

Top Males

1st D Borkan - Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (UAE) 37 points

2nd D Shakhar - Dubai Arabian Horse Stud (UAE) 32 points

3rd Mushwash Al Shaqab - Al Shaqab Stud (Qatar) 30 points

Top Handlers

1st Paolo Capecci 114 points

2nd Glenn Schoukens 105 points

3rd Raphael Curti 100 points