Dubai 2024 Para Archery event kicks off

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 7:30 PM Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 7:31 PM

The qualifying rounds kicked off the 8th Fazza Para-Archery World Ranking Tournament World Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024 – Dubai 2024, the final qualifier for Paralympics.

Some of the world's finest archers including Paralympic and World champions are in action this week at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

Teenage sensation Sheetal Devi, the 17-year-old armless archer from India, was among the highlights of the opening day’s action as she was seeded number one in women compound open after the qualifying rounds.

Devi, the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games champion, shot a total of 348 out of 360 to take the pole position in the qualifying round which was played in warm and windy conditions.

“It’s nice to be back on the shooting line. I love to shoot competition,” she said.

“There was some wind today but it’s okay for me.”

Jonathon Milne (Australia), Elisabetta Mijno (Italy), Samuel Molina (Mexico), Mohammadreza Zandi (Iran) and Tereza Brandtlova (Czech Republic) were others to be ranked top seeds in men compound open, women and men recurve open and wheelchair open events.

Later, the promising Devi paired with Rakesh Kumar in the Compound Open Mixed Team and put up a strong show with several 10s and Xs in her card. However, the pair lost the semifinals against Turkey 148-145 after a poor five from Kumar ruining their chances.

Turkey will face USA in the Compound Open Mixed Team finals.

In Recurve Open Mixed Team, Italy will face Japan in the finals, while Czech Republic will play Italy in W1 Mixed Team final, all of which will be played on Thursday.

In the Intercontinental Africa Oceania event, Australia secured four quotas on the day.