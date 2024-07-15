Drama at LIV Golf Andalucia as Crushers GC and Lahiri forced to settle for runner-up spots

He urged the players to play with the nation's blood pressure in mind after fans endured nail-biting finishes in the quarterfinals and the semifinals
On a day of huge drama Sergio Garcia and his Fireballs GC team prevailed in a double play-off, to win the 54-hole $25 million LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama, Spain.
Going into the final day’s play Anirban Lahiri and his Crushers GC team looked poised to win over the challenging tree-lined golf course. But things panned out differently.
Lahiri started the final round with a four-shot lead and looked to be taking the top prize with a brilliant birdie four on hole 17. He stood on the 18th tee with a one-shot lead in the shotgun start – needing a par four on the toughest hole on the golf course all week. Lahiri found the middle of the green with his approach shot and rolled his birdie attempt to three feet to set up the potential winning par.
But with a chance to win the individual title and secure the team title for the Crushers, he missed the putt for a final-round 73 to drop back to 5 under and set up the double playoff.
Garcia won the individual title on the second playoff hole – again on hole 18 with a par. It was heartbreak for the Crushers, who have won twice this season and lead the season-long points standings as they look to repeat as Team Champions.
“It sucks. Losing is never fun,” said DeChambeau. “That's what makes winning so much better. I feel for Baan (Lahiri).’ Abraham Ancer and David Puig beat the Crushers duo of captain Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey in the team aggregate-score playoff as the Fireballs – with three Spaniards on the roster.
“To be totally honest, there's a connection between Valderrama and myself that I can't even explain it,” said the 44-year-old Garcia, who ended a four-year winless drought while winning his 37th professional title.
Valderrama once again provided the stiffest test of the LIV Golf season so far with only nine players breaking par over the 54 holes.
The Crushers continue to dominate the Team Standings with Legion XIII and Torque CG in second and third place respectively. In the Individual Standings Garcia moves up to third and Lahiri up to 16th.
They are led by Joaquin Niemann (Torque), followed by Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), who is still looking for his first individual victory.
The next LIV Golf event is at JCB Golf and Country Club in the United Kingdom, 26th – 28th July 2024.
Results
(Par 71, 7010 Yards)
Individual
Garcia (Fireballs) 69. 73. 66. 208.
A. Lahiri (Crushers) 69. 66. 73. 208.
Team
(Best three scores counting in first two rounds. All four scores counting in the final round)
FIREBALLS GC -5 (Garcia 66, Puig 70, Ancer 72, Chacarra 74; Rd. 3 score: -2)
CRUSHERS GC -5 (Catlin 69, DeChambeau 71, Casey 73, Lahiri 73; Rd. 3 score: +2)
STINGER GC L (Oosthuizen 69, Grace 71, Schwartzel 71, Burmester 75; Rd. 3 score: +2)
ALSO READ
He urged the players to play with the nation's blood pressure in mind after fans endured nail-biting finishes in the quarterfinals and the semifinals
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla in May said that the Indian team would be sent to Pakistan for the tournament only if the central government permits it
UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar extended his overall lead to one minute six seconds over Remco Evenepoel
Krejcikova will face Rybakina in semis
The sisters, who fled their hometown, are one of Ukraine's best hopes of a gold medal at the Paris Olympics
Drake posted an image on Instagram that showed his bet would have given him a $2.88 million payout if Canada won
The 16-year-old winger, easily the player of the tournament in Euro 2024, has already earned comparisons to Lionel Messi
The Renaissance Club is the first act of a two-week festival of golf – with The Open at Royal Troon next week.