Drama at LIV Golf Andalucia as Crushers GC and Lahiri forced to settle for runner-up spots

Dubai based Anirban Lahiri had to settle for the runner-up spot in both the Individual and Team Event at LIV Golf Andalucia.- Supplied photo

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM

On a day of huge drama Sergio Garcia and his Fireballs GC team prevailed in a double play-off, to win the 54-hole $25 million LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama, Spain.

Going into the final day’s play Anirban Lahiri and his Crushers GC team looked poised to win over the challenging tree-lined golf course. But things panned out differently.

Lahiri started the final round with a four-shot lead and looked to be taking the top prize with a brilliant birdie four on hole 17. He stood on the 18th tee with a one-shot lead in the shotgun start – needing a par four on the toughest hole on the golf course all week. Lahiri found the middle of the green with his approach shot and rolled his birdie attempt to three feet to set up the potential winning par.

But with a chance to win the individual title and secure the team title for the Crushers, he missed the putt for a final-round 73 to drop back to 5 under and set up the double playoff.

Garcia won the individual title on the second playoff hole – again on hole 18 with a par. It was heartbreak for the Crushers, who have won twice this season and lead the season-long points standings as they look to repeat as Team Champions.

“It sucks. Losing is never fun,” said DeChambeau. “That's what makes winning so much better. I feel for Baan (Lahiri).’ Abraham Ancer and David Puig beat the Crushers duo of captain Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey in the team aggregate-score playoff as the Fireballs – with three Spaniards on the roster.

“To be totally honest, there's a connection between Valderrama and myself that I can't even explain it,” said the 44-year-old Garcia, who ended a four-year winless drought while winning his 37th professional title.

Valderrama once again provided the stiffest test of the LIV Golf season so far with only nine players breaking par over the 54 holes.

The Crushers continue to dominate the Team Standings with Legion XIII and Torque CG in second and third place respectively. In the Individual Standings Garcia moves up to third and Lahiri up to 16th.

They are led by Joaquin Niemann (Torque), followed by Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), who is still looking for his first individual victory.

The next LIV Golf event is at JCB Golf and Country Club in the United Kingdom, 26th – 28th July 2024.

Results

(Par 71, 7010 Yards)

Individual

Garcia (Fireballs) 69. 73. 66. 208.

A. Lahiri (Crushers) 69. 66. 73. 208.