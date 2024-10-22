DP World's Brain & Performance Centre to support 8th edition of British Schools in the Middle East Golf Tournament

Last year's BSME Schools Champions - Cranleigh, Abu Dhabi, at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Abu Dhabi. - Supplied photo

The Brain & Performance Centre in Dubai has announced its support for the 8th edition of the British Schools in the Middle East (BSME) golf tournament that will feature the emerging talents of 78 boys and 26 girls aged 11 to 18.

Organizers have confirmed a field of 104 participants for the tournament, scheduled at Arabian Ranches Golf Club from Monday, November 4, to Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Defending champions of the BSME Team School competition, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, will send a 12-member team who are focused and determined to do their best to hold onto the prestigious Team Trophy.

Tom Lappin, Head of Physical Education at Hartland International School, Dubai, and chief organizer of the Organising Committee, said: “We are very grateful to our generous sponsor partners who have made this tournament possible: NALA education recruitment, The Brain and Performance Centre Dubai and OG Sports.:

Craig Cook, CEO at The Brain & Performance Centre, a DP World Company, said at the entry list announcement: “The Brain and & Performance Centre is delighted to support this community schools’ sports initiative.

“Schools, similar establishments and the youth of the UAE and the region are an important focus for us. We wish all the students and schools participating all the best for the two-day tournament and we look forward to meeting everyone there.”

The competition will feature an exciting 36-hole format, divided into Gross and Net divisions for both boys and girls. Players will also be grouped into two flights: Flight A for those with handicaps of 9 or less, and Flight B for those with handicaps of 10 and above.

Entries are being finalised from the 17 participating schools, which include a strong representation from the UAE alongside schools from Bahrain and Qatar.