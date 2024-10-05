DP World Tour Championship strengthens ties with local golfers through ‘Luckiest Society on Earth’ initiative

His strategy involves investing in modern amenities, expanding instructional programs, and highlighting the course's unique features in Dubai's competitive golf landscape
The DP World Tour offers golf societies across the UAE an exciting chance for their members to win a spot in an exclusive 'Player Clinic' led by one of the top 50 DP World Tour professionals competing in the 2024 DP World Tour Championship. The event will be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 14th to 17th.
As part of 'The Luckiest Society on Earth' competition, UAE golf societies are invited to host a tournament before October 27th. The top two performers from each society will earn a coveted spot in the exclusive Player Clinic during the championship on either November 14th or 15th.
Several golf societies have already signed up, including the Social Golf Society, DREGS, Dubai Irish Golf Society, Emirates Gentlemen's Golf Society, Lighthouse Golf Society, Dubai Swingers, and Dubai Teachers Golf.
Tom Phillips, Director of the DP World Tour Middle East, said, ‘‘We are delighted to continue strengthening our connection with the local UAE golf community through the ‘Luckiest Society on Earth’ initiative, which allows amateurs to win a place in a clinic hosted by a professional.’
‘These efforts are vital in raising awareness of the DP World Tour’s presence in the region and providing more meaningful opportunities for golfers at all levels to engage with the sport.’
For those who would prefer to take part in a less traditional golf setting, indoor entertainment venues Five Iron Golf Dubai and SwingFIT Academies will also be hosting competitions.
Two winners from each competing society will secure a place in an exclusive clinic overseen by a DP World Tour professional, where they will receive expert tips and guidance on improving various aspects of their game.
To take part in ‘The Luckiest Society on Earth’ competition, contact your local golf society and participating venues (Five Iron Golf Dubai and SwingFIT Academies) for more information.
Four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy and 2024 Olympic Silver Medallist Tommy Fleetwood are already confirmed to be competing at the 16th edition of the DP World Tour Championship, which sees the top 50 players on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings battle it out to lift the Harry Vardon Trophy.
