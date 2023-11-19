DP World Tour Championship Diary: Mission accomplished, ‘I have got my PGA Card for Next Year'

The Golden Visa awardee pushing to play in LIV Golf Promotions event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club next month
What a week it has been. Wow.
A few ups and downs as always, but my final round of 71 for a 72 hole total of seven-under 281 to finish in tied 32nd in this week’s tournament, got me across the line.
I had rounds of 68, 75, 67 and 71. The story of my on-course statistics for the week, were 47 pars, 13 birdies, two eagles and 10 bogeys.
And more especially the Number One card on the PGA Tour Which grants me an invitation to The Players Championship and other events. Not sure what those are just yet, but I will my leave it to my trusted Dubai management team The Spotlight Agency and especially the boss Richard Rayment that is for him to do all the hard work behind the scenes.
Congratulations to my nine peers who will be joining me.
In the season ending Race to Dubai Rankings I finished in fourth spot behind only behind Rory McIlroy, Nicolai Hojgaard and Jon Rahm.
Now that is good company.
Well done to Rory Mcilroy for winning the 2022 – 2023 Race to Dubai and to Nicolai Hojgaard for taking home the DP World Tour Championship trophy.
On reflection, I need to remind myself that this is still only my third visit to the DP World Tour Championship here at my home in Dubai.
It’s been the goal of mine to get my PGA Tour Card since we heard about the opportunity of gaining PGA Cards.
I am really looking forward to it.
I have progressed this year with my goals, results, scoring average and confidence.
Let’s hope I can keep this going.
Thank you to all for their support during this week and the season.
Now, I’m off to Australia to play in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club and then on to defend the ISPS HANDA Australian Open played at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney.
Season 2023 – 2024 is upon us already.
Take care and see you all soon.
Adrian Meronk is 30 years old, a Dubai resident and managed by Dubai based The Spotlight Agency.
