DP World tees off global ambassadorship with golfing sensation Tommy Fleetwood

'The calibre of talent that Tommy represents aligns perfectly with our goal to further build our brand in the realm of sport', says DP World Group's Daniel Van Otterdijk,

By KT Golf

DP World Ambassador, Tommy Fleetwood, was recently in Dubai announcing the news. - Supplied photo
Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 10:06 AM

DP World has announced golfing superstar Tommy Fleetwood as its latest Global Ambassador. He joins cricketing royalty Sachin Tendulkar, who was announced as a DP World Global Ambassador late last year.

Dubai based Fleetwood, currently ranked World Number 13, was a member of last year’s victorious European Ryder Cup team to become a two-time winner, he has amassed seven wins on the DP World Tour, and won the 2017 Race to Dubai and this years’ Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.


Fleetwood and DP World officially opened The DP World Golf Performance Centre at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai in 2022, the region’s first-ever Tommy Fleetwood Academy.

Appointing Fleetwood as a Global Ambassador perfectly aligns with DP World’s commitment to growing grassroots golf in the region and globally, encouraging everyone to learn to play the game of golf, something Fleetwood is extremely passionate about.


Daniel Van Otterdijk, DP World’s Group Chief Communications Officer, said, ‘We are thrilled that Tommy is now part of the DP World family as our new Global Ambassador. Appointing him was a natural next step, strengthening our already very strong partnership.

"The calibre of talent that Tommy represents aligns perfectly with our goal to further build our brand in the realm of sport, as he appeals to such a huge audience. We look forward to watching the magic he brings to the game week after week.’

Tommy Fleetwood said, ‘It's an honour to grow my relationship with DP World as their Global Ambassador.

"Over the past two years, the work we have done together has made significant strides in the game we all love, and I'm excited for what lies ahead.

"DP World is a forward-thinking, innovative company that continues to invest in golf's development, and anyone who knows me knows how close growing the game is to my heart.," Fleetwood added.

The appointment of Fleetwood adds another asset to DP World’s expanding global sports portfolio. With a year-round calendar and a truly global footprint, golf is a sport that reflects the nature of its business.

Through innovative, state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure, DP World delivers the ingredients that make golf possible, supporting grassroots initiatives and shaping the future of golf and trade for everyon.

