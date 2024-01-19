Donald aces 4th hole at Hero Dubai Desert Classic but disappointed feat was not caught on camera

The T20 league begins on Friday with an opening clash between the defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors
Triumphant Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald became the latest player to fire a hole-in-one on the iconic Majlis course during Round Two of the 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Friday.
The 46-year-old Englishman aced the 183-yard par-3 fourth hole at the Emirates Golf Club to make his second career hole-in-one on the DP World Tour.
Following his round, Donald was recognised for his feat, receiving a certificate from Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf.
Speaking of his feat, he said: “I just hit a cut 8-iron over this little hill. My eyesight is not that good these days and I couldn't see it but I saw some people behind the green jumping up-and-down.
“It was a shame it wasn't on camera but its nice to get one of those.”
Spectators can look forward to a wider variety of options off the course than ever before with something for fans of all ages to enjoy across the tournament.
With free general admission tickets and the golf action on until Sunday 21st January, fans can visit the all-new Hero Dubai Desert Classic app available on App Store or Google Play or visit www.dubaidesertclassic.com to secure their tickets and for more information.
