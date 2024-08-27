Discover the world of equestrian excellence with ADEC at ADIHEX 2024

Teenage stars Rayan Ahmed and Abdulla Kalbat to represent the UAE at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Players from 38 APGC member organizations have accepted invitations for the Japan event with 113 players confirmed for the 120-player field
The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club is all set to participate in the upcoming International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024. From August 31 to September 8, ADEC invites visitors to explore the multifaceted world of equestrian sports and lifestyle at the Equestrian Pavilion.
The exhibition will be open daily from 11 am to 10 pm, offering attendees a full day of engagement and discovery.
Visitors to the ADEC stand can expect a dynamic showcase of equestrian activities, educational talks, and interactive demonstrations designed for all ages. Whether you are a seasoned equestrian or new to the world of horseback riding, ADEC offers something to capture your interest and passion.
"We are excited to participate in ADIHEX 2024, where we showcase our deep commitment to equestrian sports and the welfare of horses. This exhibition allows us to connect with our community and share the comprehensive range of services and experiences that ADEC offers. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the spirit of equestrianism and the unique bond between humans and horses." said Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of ADEC.
Zuhair Hasan Ahmad dreams of seeing the country produce as many as 10 grandmasters
Verstappen, who leads by 78 points with 10 rounds remaining, has not stood on top of the podium since Spain on June 23
Anand, along with other global and Arab chess icons and executives, will attend the event on Thursday
He made his England debut in 2021, has 18 caps and made five appearances at Euro 2024 where England reached the final, losing 2-1 to Spain
The team will become the first from Dubai to play in a European league when they take part in the ABA League
Swimmer Pan Zhanle, who set a world record in the 100 metres freestyle, disclosed that he underwent 21 doping tests prior to the Games
The 20-year-old has demonstrated his talent and potential across several high-profile events during a busy summer of golf