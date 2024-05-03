Dharnidharka stars as UAE crush Vanuata in key T20 World Cup Qualifier

Alvarez, who will be chasing the 61st victory of his dazzling career, says he has everything he needs to win
Samaira Dharnidharka bowled UAE to a comfortable 70-run victory over giant killers Vanuata at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday to strengthen their chances of securing a semifinal slot from Group B in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.
The 17-year-old pace bowler showed why she is regarded as the faster bowler in UAE women’s cricket with a four for 12 spell that knocked the wind out of Vanuata’s sails and set up the crucial victory.
Cashing a target of 134 after inviting UAE first use of the wicket, the South Pacific island nation could only score 63 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their quota of 20 overs.
Dharnidharka, who won the Player of the Match award, claimed the scalps of four of the top six Vanuata batters. Only Gillian Chilia offered some resistance with a defiant unbeaten 21.
Earlier, Theertha Satish (44) and skipper Esha Oza (29) put on an opening partnership of 44 runs before Oza was dismissed by Rachel Andrew, who would also go on to claim the wicket of one drop batter Khushi Sharma.
Nasimana Navaika (3-21) was the most successful bowler for the visitors who earlier in the tournament scored the biggest win in the country’s history when they beat 12th ranked Zimbabwe by six wickets.
Brief scores
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Group B - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
UAE: 133/7 in 20 overs (Esha Oza 29, Theertha Satish 44, Rachel Andrew 2-17, Nasimana Navaika 3-21)
Vanuatu: 63/8 in 20 overs (Gillian Chilia 21 not out; Samaira Dharnidharka 4-12, Heena Hotchandani 2-10)
UAE won by 70 runs
Player of the Match: Samaira Dharnidharka
