Delhi heartbreak as UAE’s Grenville-Wood fails to secure crucial birdie finish

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 8:12 PM Last updated: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 8:43 PM

The UAE’s Joshua Grenville-Wood suffered heartache again as he narrowly missed winning the inaugural $300,000 Delhi Challenge on the Challenge Tour, co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India.

Looking to end his drought for silverware Grenville-Wood shot a final round three under par 69 to finish tied second on 19 under par at the ITC Classic Golf & Country Club in the Indian capital

Victory went to England’s John Parry who scripted a dramatic return to the winner’s circle, firing a sensational seven-under-par bogey-free round of 65 on the final day. Parry finished the 72-hole event on 20 under par.

Grenville-Wood, a 25-year-old UAE passport holder, supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), finished in a three-way tie for second, just falling one shot short of forcing a play-off when he failed to secure a birdie four on the final hole.

Englishman John Parry. winner of the Delhi Challenge on the Challenge Tour. - Supplied photo

He took to social media to share his hurt at missing out on victory writing: "Gave it absolutely everything I could this week.

"J(It) ust wasn’t meant to be and it certainly stings a bit. Struggled with the putter all week and just couldn’t get them to drop when I needed.

"Ball striking was really good this week so plenty to be happy about. We try again next week in Kolkata," he said on Instagram

"Thank you to @challengetour @pgtofindia for putting on a great event and thank you to @emiratesgolffederation."

The Classic Golf & Country Club in the Indian capital. - DP World Tour

Parry climbs to the top of the season-long Road to Mallorca Rankings with victory, and he admits that winning at this stage of the year sets him up well as he targets a return to the DP World Tour.

“It takes a little bit of pressure off winning early in the season,” Parry said. “It feels like it puts me in good stead so early on in the season.

“The most pleasing thing is that the practice I’ve put in over winter, which I felt like was working, has actually worked. I’m feeling in a comfortable position for the rest of the year.”

With this performance Grenville-Wood moves up 98 spots to 16th in the Road to Mallorca, having played in just three qualifying events to date.

His best finish on the Challenge Tour before this week is another second-place finish in the 2023 Abu Dhabi Challenge at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

He also finished in sixth place in the DP World Tour’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters last year for the biggest cheque of his career.

Grenville-Wood's next tournament will be next week’s Kolkata Challenge also in India and then he is confirmed for the two Challenge Tour events in the UAE in April which are supported by the EGF - the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club (April 18th – 21st) and the UAE Challenge at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi (April 25th – 28th).

Final Scores

(7,114 Yards, Par 72)

J. Parry (Eng) 66, 69, 68, 65, 268.

J. Grenville-Wood (UAE) 66. 70. 64. 69. 269.

J. Senior (Eng) 66. 69. 65. 69. 269.

C. Paisley (Eng) 68, 67, 68, 66, 269.

