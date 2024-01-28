Debutant Hartley bowls England to victory as India collapse in opening Test

Englands Ben Foakes celebrates with Tom Hartley, Mark Wood and Jonny Bairstow after stumping out India's Mohammed Siraj to win the first Test - Reuters

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 4:30 PM

England beat India by 28 runs on day four of the opening test to go 1-0 up in the five-match series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 231 for victory, India were all out for 202 with skipper Rohit Sharma (39) top-scoring for them.

Tom Hartley was the pick of the English bowlers, claiming 7-62 in his debut test.

The second test begins in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

More to follow...

Brief scores

India: First innings 436 all out & Second innings 202 all out

England: First innings 246 all outn & Second innings 420 all out

England win by 28 runs