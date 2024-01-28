Debutant Hartley bowls England to victory as India collapse in opening Test

England vice-captain's unbeaten 148 the highlight of day three at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
England beat India by 28 runs on day four of the opening test to go 1-0 up in the five-match series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.
Chasing 231 for victory, India were all out for 202 with skipper Rohit Sharma (39) top-scoring for them.
Tom Hartley was the pick of the English bowlers, claiming 7-62 in his debut test.
The second test begins in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
More to follow...
Brief scores
India: First innings 436 all out & Second innings 202 all out
England: First innings 246 all outn & Second innings 420 all out
England win by 28 runs
