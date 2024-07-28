Day of mixed fortunes for UAE athletes at Paris Olympics

Abu Sal was one of two flag-bearers for the Palestinian delegation during the rain-soaked river parade along the Seine on Friday
Emirati swimmer Maha Al Shehhi finished 28th in the women’s 200-metre freestyle heats at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Al Shehhi clocked a time of 2.17.17 in the event, the UAE’s National Olympic Committee announced on X, formerly Twitter.
Al Shehhi expressed happiness at her Olympic debut in Paris where she competed against some of the best swimmers in the world.
The youngster managed to break her previous personal record of 2:17.37 by 0.20 seconds despite the strong competition and global media spotlight on the event.
Meanwhile, UAE judoka Khorloodoi Bishrelt lost to Masha Ballhaus of Germany in the round of 16 in the under-52 kg competition.
Earlier, Khorloodoi won her round of 32 match against China’s Zhou Balibun.
Narmond Bayan, another member of the UAE judo team, was also in action at the Olympics on Sunday.
Bayan lost the round of 32 match in the under-66 kg category to An Paul of South Korea.
A 14-member team of athletes is representing the UAE at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Equestrian rider Omar Al Marzouqi and cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh carried the UAE's flag during the opening ceremony on Friday.
Al Marzouqi won the silver medal in individual showjumping at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in 2018.
At the Asian Games last year in China, Al Marzooqi helped the UAE claim team bronze and won a silver medal in the individual competition.
The UAE's national equestrian team is set to compete with 20 other teams in the show jumping competition which will start in the first week of August. The show-jumping event will be followed by the individual competitions on August 5-6.
Safiya Al Sayegh, the first female Emirati cyclist to qualify for the Olympics, will be in action in the road race at the Paris Games on August 4.
The rising star is leaving no stone unturned to deliver her best performance on the grand stage.
The 158-km long women’s road race in France will test the skills and endurance of Al Sayegh who has done all the hard work to be among the world’s elite female cyclists.
“I am looking forward to doing the longest race of my life in Paris. It’s an incredible honour to be at the Olympics and I hope to give my best performance for my country,” she said.
ALSO READ:
Abu Sal was one of two flag-bearers for the Palestinian delegation during the rain-soaked river parade along the Seine on Friday
The opener in Kandy is India's first match under new skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir
During an interview with
Three years after Yang Qian and Yang Haoran won the gold in Tokyo, compatriots Huang and Sheng made sure China retained it
The Spaniard's impressive round puts him in the perfect position to clinch his first LIV title, as his team, Legion XIII lead the competition
Omar Al Marzouqi and cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh were the flag-bearers for the UAE at the opening ceremony
For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony is taking place outside the main stadium
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to turn out to watch the 10,500 Olympic athletes parade down the River Seine in boats