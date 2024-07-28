Day of mixed fortunes for UAE athletes at Paris Olympics

Maha Al Shehhi of the UAE in action at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. — X

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 6:45 PM

Emirati swimmer Maha Al Shehhi finished 28th in the women’s 200-metre freestyle heats at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Al Shehhi clocked a time of 2.17.17 in the event, the UAE’s National Olympic Committee announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Al Shehhi expressed happiness at her Olympic debut in Paris where she competed against some of the best swimmers in the world.

The youngster managed to break her previous personal record of 2:17.37 by 0.20 seconds despite the strong competition and global media spotlight on the event.

Meanwhile, UAE judoka Khorloodoi Bishrelt lost to Masha Ballhaus of Germany in the round of 16 in the under-52 kg competition.

Earlier, Khorloodoi won her round of 32 match against China’s Zhou Balibun.

Narmond Bayan, another member of the UAE judo team, was also in action at the Olympics on Sunday.

Bayan lost the round of 32 match in the under-66 kg category to An Paul of South Korea.

A 14-member team of athletes is representing the UAE at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Equestrian rider Omar Al Marzouqi and cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh carried the UAE's flag during the opening ceremony on Friday.

Al Marzouqi won the silver medal in individual showjumping at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in 2018.