Daramethos wins Jebel Ali Stakes for second year in succession

Musabbeh Al Mheiri’s strong season continued as the Emirati handler saddled Daramethos to back-to-back victories in the Listed Jebel Ali Stakes (Sponsored By A.r.m Holding) at the final meeting of the 2023-2024 racing season at Jebe; Ali Racecourse on Saturday.
Ridden by Panamanian jockey Oscar Chavez the six-year-old son of Sea The Stars was chased home by the Bhupat Seemar pair of King Ottoman (Pat Cosgrave) and Franz Strauss (Tadhg O'Shear) with home hope Alhazeem (Ben Coen) staying on for fourth in the 2,000 metre contest.
It was only the second win for Daramethos in six starts since he took out the Jebel Ali feature in January 2023.
“He likes this track but we were not very confident after his two last runs” said Al Mheiri referring to the Jebel Ali Mile Prep and Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile.
“He’s a nice hard who always tried hard and Carlos rode him with confidence today. It’s nice to win the feature race on the final day’s racing at Jebel Ali.”
The main supporting event on the seven-race card, the Jebel Ali Classic (Sponsored By Shadwell) was won by the Doug Watson-trained Al Tariq (Pat Dobbs) with Yonafis (Ben Cohen), who is trained on the track by Michael Costa, narrowly denied by a short head.
Watson’s Everfast, who has run well over the past three seasons but without much luck, finished third under Sam Hitchcott.
Costa, who has had a blistering season, enjoyed his share of the final day spoils when Lahfaty won the Jebel Ali Distaff (Sponsored by Al Shafar Investment) while El Patriota rolled back the year to win the concluding event on the card, the Commercial Bank of Dubai Handicap under Jose Da Silva.
It was only the fourth career win for the Uruguayan-bred six-year-old who last hit the mark in the Al Bastakiya Trial Presented By Longines in 2021.
There are only four race meetings remaining for the 2023-2024 UAE racing season, including the $30.5 million Dubai World Cup meeting on March 30.
