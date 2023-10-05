Danube Sports World launch World Cup-style indoor cricket tournament

Danube Sports World – the largest indoor sports facility in the Middle East,. - Supplied photo

Cricket fever is on with the ODI World Cup in India and Anis Sajan, who is fondly known as Mr. Cricket UAE, has organized an indoor cricket tournament at Danube Sports World the largest Indoor sports facility in Dubai.

The tournament is played with the same format as the ICC World Cup with the ten franchise teams having one country associated with it. Each team will play nine matches in a round-robin league with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals.

But there is added excitement as almost 300 players will be auctioned with each franchise being allowed to buy 13 players in total with 2 Platinum, 3 gold players, 4 silver and 4 in the bronze category.

The idea of having the auction is to ensure the tournament remains competitive and that no one team can dominate with talent.

All players will be bought in the auction on virtual points and owners and analysts will have to be sharp and make sure they bid for the right players to make their team strong.

Anis Sajan said: “I have played indoor cricket for almost 20 years myself and Danube was the number one indoor team for two decades because I had the best players playing for me.

“Therefore, I want ed the tournament to be well-balanced and ensure that no team is stronger than the other and that any team can win, which makes the competition more exciting.”

The total price money for the tournament is a whopping Dh 60,000 and Sajan said that he wanted the players not only to enjoy on the field but also win exciting cash prizes and even the number ten team gets something in return.

“Cricket for me is purely passion and not business,” said Sajan, about the incentives on offer to the players.

The teams

Synergy representing India, IMJ rep (Pakistan), Incredibles (South Africa), Desert Wolves (Bangladesh), Thambilli (Australia), KG Lions ( Zealand), Strikers (England), Thambapani (Sri Lanka), Springfield Stallions (Netherlands) and Neptune (Afghanistan).