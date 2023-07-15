Cristiano Ronaldo bags Guinness World Record for being highest-paid athlete in 2023

The second seeded Serb, who has never lost at the All England Club, is now just one win away from making tennis history as the most successful men's player in terms of major trophies
Counting the number of times Cristiano Ronaldo has broken world records thoughout his career would be challenging. Now he's back in the books of the Guiness World Records (GWR) — this time for raking in the "highest annual earnings for an athlete in 2023".
"In the 12 months leading up to May 1. 2023 (the date by which most sports seasons are concluded), Ronaldo is estimated to have earned $136 million (£107.5 million)," GWR said, citing data from Forbes.
The Portuguese forward's income consisted of $46 million in on-field earnings and $90 million, the report added.
Earlier this year, after making a sensational switch to Saudi club Al Nassr — he got a bumper contract that "nearly doubled his salary to an estimated $75 million".
Ronaldo took the No. 1 spot from his long-time rival Lionel Messi, who earned $130 million in 2022.
His earnings off the pitch are giving his income a massive boost. "In addition to his lifetime contract with Nike, Ronaldo also makes money through his CR7-branded merchandise," according to GWR.
The calculations, however, do not include any dividends from investment income, "but they do account for payouts from equity stakes which athletes have sold".
The second highest-paid athlete is Messi with $130 million ($65-million on-field, and other half off field). The next is also another football star Kylian Mbappé, who earned of $120 million — $100 million of which come from on-field income.
"LeBron James in fourth place with $119 million ($44.5 M on-court earnings; $75 M off-court), set a record for the highest annual earnings for a basketball player in 2023, whilst fifth-placed Canelo Alvarez set a record for the highest annual earnings for a boxer in 2023 with $110 million ($100 M in-ring earnings; $10 M outside)," the report added.
ALSO READ:
The second seeded Serb, who has never lost at the All England Club, is now just one win away from making tennis history as the most successful men's player in terms of major trophies
The golfer from Northern Ireland was reportedly offered his own team on the breakaway circuit
Significant rise in the number of international clubs and teams who are conducting sports camps in Dubai
Initiative from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation showcases how the sport is accessible to people from all walks of life, regardless of profession or proficiency
Basque rider Izagirre dominates 12th stage as Vingegaard keeps Tour de France lead
Pogacar said he wanted an early night ahead of the Grand Colombier
From Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam to Makhachev mixed martial arts has served up a treat for the regions fans at YAS Island
Northern Irishman says his game is in good shape as he seeks a first big win after nine unsuccessful years