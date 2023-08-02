World Cup: Pakistan agree to play India on October 14 in Ahmedabad

Sportswear manufacturer adidas and the BCCI solidify their partnership at Dubai event
The marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14, instead of October 15 as PCB has agreed with ICC and BCCI on proposed change of dates of two of its matches.
Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game.
The India versus Pakistan match had to be rescheduled as the authorities are worried over the deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.
The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.
