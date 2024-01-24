UAE

Women's Premier League: Second season to take place from February 23

The first 11 matches will be played in Bengaluru, with the remaining nine league matches and the two play-off games to be held in New Delhi

By AFP

Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 8:35 PM

The second season of India's T20 League — the Women's Premier League — will be held in Bengaluru and New Delhi from February 23 to March 17, the cricket board said Wednesday.

"The exciting T20 tournament involving five formidable teams will comprise 20 league matches and two knockout matches, providing fierce competition amidst cricketing excellence", the board said in a statement.

The first WPL 11 matches will be held in Bengaluru, with the remaining nine league matches and the two play-off matches then held in New Delhi.

The action begins with a marquee clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the runners-up of the first season.

