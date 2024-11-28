Williamson denied as England stay in the fight in Christchurch

England's Gus Atkinson (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson. — AFP

Spinner Shoaib Bashir took four for 69 as England recovered from a poor start to reduce New Zealand to 319 for eight at the close of play on the opening day of an evenly poised first Test on Thursday.

Seamers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse also grabbed a couple of wickets apiece as the tourists dragged New Zealand back every time they looked like pulling away at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

Kane Williamson was dismissed seven runs short of a hundred, Black Caps skipper Tom Latham three shy of a quickfire half-century, and four wickets were taken at the cost of 59 runs immediately after tea.

Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry put together a stand of 46 for the eighth wicket to steady the innings but the latter holed out for 18 to give Bashir his fourth wicket.

Phillips will resume on 41 not out alongside Tim Southee, who had made 10, with the late runs having probably nudged New Zealand back ahead in an intriguing contest.

"I think both teams worked really hard, and I think from our perspective, we were pleased with the partnerships throughout," said Williamson.

"But you always know there's going to be opportunities there when the ball's in hand and it's doing a little bit.

"So there was some good fight there and they got some rewards late in the day. So yeah, I think both teams will be pleased with their efforts."

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl on a wicket with a green tinge but New Zealand denied him the early inroads into their batting order he would have liked.

He did get an almost immediate return when Atkinson dismissed Devon Conway for two in the second over, while Carse also struck before lunch to halt Latham with an edge at 47.

Williamson and Rachin Ravindra put on 68 for the third wicket, however, before Stokes brought on youngster Bashir, who separated them with a full toss.