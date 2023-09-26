Why Shubman Gill is the best Indian batting talent after Virat Kohli

Elgar won the Player of the Match award for his fine century in the opening Test
Shubman Gill has hit a purple patch this year in all formats, especially in the ODIs, scoring five hundreds in nine months.
Gills has so far scored 1,230 runs in 2023 in 20 innings at a whopping average of 72.35, which also includes a double hundred. The Punjab lad is striking at 105.
So what makes the 24-year-old Gill such a special player?
The biggest reason is the right-hander's ability to play effortlessly on both sides of the wicket.
A strong puller of the ball, he drives through the off-side elegantly and can hit massive sixes on either side of the pitch. He makes batting look easy and quickly adapts to the pace of the wicket.
In the first match at Mohali where the ball was skidding, he waited for the ball and played sublime drives and pulls.
But on Sunday in Indore, he showed his versatility by using his feet more to attack the bowlers.
This is a young man in love with the art of batsmanship.
No wonder he is the new poster boy of Indian cricket and easily the most talented batter to have emerged from India after Virat Kohli.
Fans will hope that Gill will carry this momentum into the World Cup where his batting can help India post a big total if they bat first and he can also set the tempo when India is chasing under lights.
This is India’s best chance of winning the World Cup again especially considering the form their batters have shown.
With the home teams winning the last three World Cups, India definitely start as favourites when the big event gets under way on October 5.
