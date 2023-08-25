When the Asia Cup was born at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Indian players celebrate after winning the inaugural edition of the Asia Cup in 1984 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — X (Twitter)

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 12:41 AM

There is excitement among the fans as the 16th Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is a dress rehearsal before the big World Cup.

But did you know that the first Asia Cup was held way back in 1984 in Sharjah? It was the vision of Abdul Rahman Bukhatir which saw the birth of the first Asia Cup.

During my conversation with Mazhar Khan, the General Manager of the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, I learned that in 1976-1977 Bukhatir used to invite teams from India and Pakistan, like State Bank of India and Habib Bank of Pakistan, to play matches at one of his own grounds in Al Khan.

Bukhatir had the vision to take international cricket to the UAE which led to the birth of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

There was only desert all around but he managed to build a beautiful stadium which hosted the first Asia Cup and which at that time was called the Rothmans Asia Cup.

The tournament was played between three countries- India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - which India went on to win with wicketkeeper-batsman Surinder Khanna being the ‘Man of the Series’.

And during that time, it was only a 46 overs match as the light used to fade early in the evening and there were no floodlights.

Out of the 15 editions of the tournament, the UAE has hosted the Asia Cup four times. Only Bangladesh has hosted it on six occasions.

India has won the Asia Cup seven times followed closely by Sri Lanka with six wins and Pakistan two.

Bangladesh came close to winning the Asia Cup twice but fumbled in the end and will be now looking to win their first title.

This year’s Asia Cup will be good preparation for all the teams before the World Cup which begins in India on October 5.

ALSO READ: