'We will always remember their contributions': Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra on Rohit, Kohli and Dravid

Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Neeraj Chopra (right). — X

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 4:45 PM

As India were locked in a seesaw battle with South Africa in the final overs of the T20 World Cup in Barbados, thousands of miles away in Germany, one man was following every moment of the gripping encounter.

His name: Neeraj Chopra, the ace javelin thrower and the only Indian track and field athlete to have won Olympic and World Championships gold medals.

Neeraj is now in Germany preparing for next month’s Paris Games where he hopes to become only the fourth man in history to defend the Olympic javelin gold.

But Neeraj was glued to his television screen in Germany, rooting for India which held their nerve in the final four overs to quell the South African threat and win the nail-biting battle by seven runs.

Neeraj now hopes that the Indian cricket team’s World Cup win will fuel his dream of making more Olympic history in Paris.

“There is always an amazing feeling, a great positive vibe when India win something big in sports, whether it’s cricket, athletics, badminton or wrestling,” Neeraj told the Khaleej Times from Germany during an exclusive interview.

“I was very happy yesterday, I was watching the whole match here in Germany. It gave me a great positive feeling just before the start of the Olympics. I hope it (the Olympics) goes very well and I am working very hard for it here in Germany.”

The 26-year-old also doffed his hat to Rohit Sharma’s team for handling the pressure when South Africa, chasing 177, needed only 26 runs off 24 balls with six wickets in hand.

“There were lots of twists and turns in the match, at one stage it felt like India would not win,” he said.

“But they handled the pressure so well in that crunch moment, I think that made the difference. This is what separates good athletes from great athletes and good teams from great teams. It’s all about handling the pressure and the Indian team really did that very well yesterday (Saturday).”

Neeraj also thanked Rohit, and Virat Kohli, the two Indian icons who announced their T20I retirements after Saturday’s final, and Rahul Dravid who ended his stint as India team head coach with a World Cup win.