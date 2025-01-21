We are moving in the right direction, says Yadav ahead of first T20I against England

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav smiles during a practice session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. — AFP

Ahead of the first T20 International against England in Kolkata, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said he already shares good chemistry with coach Gautam Gambhir, having played under the former batsman in the Indian Premier League.

"I know how he works -- without talking he can read your mind," said Yadav, who played at IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders with Gambhir as captain.

"The way his coaching style is, we are moving in the right direction."

He said Gambhir "keeps it simple" and gives the players "freedom" to express themselves.

Yadav also assured that there is no shift in the dynamics between him and Hardik Pandya after the shift in the leadership hierarchy.

Pandya served as Suryakumar's deputy in the T20Is, but Axar Patel's recent promotion saw the star all-rounder going down in the pecking order in the leadership structure.

Even with the recent shift, Yadav assured he shares a good relationship with Pandya. He also revealed that Pandya is "always around" in discussions and remains a key member of India's T20I leadership group.

"The relationship with him has been really great. We've been playing (together) for a really long time. I still remember that from 2018, when I went back to Mumbai Indians (we first played together) and (it's the same) till today," Yadav said.

"It's just that the added responsibility that I've got (here). When we go back to franchise cricket, I can get to be quiet and relax for a little bit."

Meanwhile, England captain Jos Buttler said he wants to build an "alliance" with new white-ball coach Brendon McCullum, as they named their side for the first of five T20s in India.

Ben Duckett will open alongside Phil Salt, who will also keep wicket for the match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Harry Brook was named Buttler's deputy.

England's first white-ball assignment under McCullum, who was previously in charge only of England's Test side, also includes three ODI matches.

The series will be followed by the eight-team ODI Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Buttler said he is looking "to build that coach-captain alliance" after McCullum forged a successful partnership with Test skipper Ben Stokes.

"It's not a new set-up as Baz (McCullum) has been around for a while," Buttler told reporters on the eve of the T20 opener.

"There's a lot of players in this squad that have been with him in the Test set-up for a number of years already," he added.