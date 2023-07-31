Watch: Snake enters ground during Lanka Premier League T20 match

His win extended Red Bull's record this year to 14 wins from 14 races
The Lanka Premier League had an unexpected visitor during the thrilling opening match in Colombo on Monday.
Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura were locked in a pulsating battle in the tournament opener which ended in a tie.
The Titans eventually won the riveting contest in the Super Over.
But the most dramatic moment in the match came during during the second innings.
As Dambulla were chasing 181 for victory, a snake entered the ground, halting the game for a few minutes.
It was Galle Titans skipper Shakib Al Hasan who first spotted the snake and alerted the on-field umpires.
The play was stopped until the snake slithered away.
"Hello, stranger. Where is your accreditation card? Even the Sri Lankan wildlife can't resist the action at the LPL!," the Lanka Premier League tweeted while sharing the video.
Five teams are competing in the 2023 edition of the Lanka Premier.
Bangladesh superstar Shakib, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, speedster Naseem Shah and South Africa's David Miller are the biggest stars in the T20 tournament.
