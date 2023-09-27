Watch: Screaming Indian fans greet Pakistan cricket team with cheers and chants for 'Azam bhai'

A video posted by the International Cricket Council featured the cricketing pundit speaking highly of the Indian and New Zealand players
The Pakistan cricket team were accorded a warm welcome by fans as they touched down in India on Wednesday.
The 15-player squad as well as coaching and support staff landed in Hyderabad, the souther Indian city, from Dubai.
The Babar Azam-led side had a long nine-hour layover in Dubai after leaving Lahore in the wee hours of Wednesday.
It is the team's first visit to the country in seven years. They had last played in India in 2016 when they featured in the ICC T20 World Cup.
Soon after their arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the squad were greeted by fans as the squad made their way to the team bus.
There was a heavy security blanket with police as well as security officers escorting the players. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were also in attendance.
The excited crowds were held back by officers, as they cheered and shouted as the team made their way through.
But special cheer was reserved for Babar Azam, the team's captain.
Only two players have visited India before — Mohammad Nawaz. Babar Azam missed out on the T20 World Cup in 2016 due to an injury.
Pakistan are scheduled to play two warm-up matches — against New Zealand on September 29 and Australia on October 3 — both in Hyderabad.
The World Cup begins on October 5 with defending champions England taking on 2019 runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
Pakistan open their campaign against the Netherlands on October 5 in Hyderabad.
The blockbuster fixture between Pakistan and hosts India will take place in Ahmedabad on October 14.
The tournament involves 48 matches being played over 46 days at 10 different venues with the final set for November 19.
