Watch: Pakistan stars Shoaib Akhtar, Babar Azam, Arshad Nadeem at Shaheen Afridi’s reception

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 7:57 PM

The walima reception of Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi, daughter of Shahid Afridi, was held on Thursday in the capital city of Islamabad. The event was attended by many Pakistani sports personalities including Shaheen’s teammates.

Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi tied the knot on February 3 this year and celebrated their wedding in a grand ceremony, earlier this week.

Now, visuals from the couple’s star-studded walima reception have been shared on the Internet. Shaheen was seen dressed in an all-black suit as he welcomed the guests. Those in attendance included Pakistani cricket stars like Shoaib Akhtar, Ramiz Raja, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, Babar Azam, and Shadab Khan, among others.

Star Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem was also present at the walima reception. In a video, shared by Nadeem on X, formerly Twitter, Shahid Afridi is seen congratulating the javelin thrower, who bagged silver at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest and became the first Pakistani athlete to achieve the feat.

“Beautiful evening at Shaheen Afridi walima.Heartiest congratulations on your big day. May Almighty bless you both with newer and safer days ahead. Thanks for your kind remarks Shahid Afridi,” Arshad Nadeem tweeted on Thursday.

Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi got engaged two years ago and their wedding was announced by Shahid Afridi in February this year. “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As a parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to Shaheen Afridi; congratulations to the two of them,” the former all-rounder wrote.

Shahid Afridi also wrote a heartfelt note for his daughter and accompanied it with a picture featuring himself and the newlyweds.

