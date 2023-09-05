Watch: Old video of Indians, Pakistanis dancing together to hit song goes viral ahead of upcoming Asia Cup match

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 11:43 AM Last updated: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 1:15 PM

Although Indian and Pakistani cricketers have had some heated moments during games, fans — and even players — often share a warm camaraderie off-field. This has been proven time and again.

Most recently, it was a clip of top stars — from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma and Haris Rauf to Babar Azam — sharing light moments and banter before their big game on September 2 that went viral.

Now, with just five days left to the next Asia Cup India-Pakistan match, an old video of the arch-rivals has taken social media by storm again. Originally from the T20 World Cup in 2022, it shows fans from both sides of the border shaking a leg to a popular Punjabi song — putting all notions of unhealthy rivalry to rest.

Indian and Pakistani fans are seen outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where they waved country flags and danced together to several hit songs, such as 'Oh Ho Ho Ho' by Sukhbir. Watch the heartwarming video, uploaded by Instagram influencer @notmanoj, here:

Comments from either side of the Radcliffe line were both kind and hilarious. One said, "Divided by sarhad (border). United by 'Taare Gin Gin' (referring to the song)".

Another user expressed longing for a world in which the countries were 'never divided' to begin with. "Generations have lost on so much... fighting against each [other]... so much love which we all could share. Two brothers who fought but never looked back but their children do look at each other with fondness. I’ll always wait for a miracle."

India is set to go up against Pakistan on September 10, as part of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. The last match between the South Asian countries on September 2 was rained off.

