Watch: 19-year-old stuns cricket world with outrageous shots against Bumrah

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah (left) bowls as Australian batsman Sam Konstas (centre) plays a ramp shot on the first day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. — AFP

Cricket coaching manuals probably don't recommend scooping Jasprit Bumrah 11 deliveries into your Test career but Australia's 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas was working from his own playbook in the Boxing Day Test on Thursday.

His first effort missed the ball, as did his second a couple of overs later, triggering laughter from India's players in front of a huge crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for day one of the fourth Test.

Unbowed, Konstas's persistence paid off as he shuffled across the crease and flicked Bumrah over the wicketkeeper's head for four on the third attempt.

He then pulled off a reverse scoop that cleared the rope for six on the next ball, wiping the smiles off the visitors' faces.

Another reverse scoop three balls later went for four in the same over, sending home fans into a frenzy.

Few batters are able to make India's pace spearhead look silly and hold onto their wickets for long but Konstas kept bashing away at Bumrah in a 65-ball 60.

He eventually fell lbw to the spin of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja before lunch.

Watching in the crowd, Konstas's twin brother Johnny told host broadcaster Seven Network that the opener had talked about pulling out a ramp shot against India over Christmas dinner on Wednesday.

The player confirmed it was a pre-planned tactic to put pressure back on Bumrah, the most dominant bowler of the series so far, and that he had been practising the shot with his personal batting coach, Tahmid Islam.

"Definitely premeditated, especially with the pace," he told reporters after Australia went to stumps at 311 for six.

"But just trying to keep my head still and just watch it onto my bat. But, yeah, got a few away today and changed the field, which was good."

India were riled by Konstas's youthful exuberance.

Virat Kohli, the team's 36-year-old megastar, bumped shoulders mid-pitch with the teenager at the end of the 10th over.

Both turned around to exchange words, prompting umpire umpire Michael Gough and opener Usman Khawaja to step in to defuse things.