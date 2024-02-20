Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce birth of baby boy

The Norwegian had nine shots but scored no goals for the first time in his Manchester City career before Rodri's late strike levelled the match
Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy.
Anushka Sharma posted on social media on Tuesday that they welcomed their second child Akaay on February 15.
"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka," Anuskha posted.
Kohli and Anushka, who tied the knot in 2017, had their first child Vamika in 2021. She just turned three on January 11.
Kohli had initially withdrawn from the first two Tests of the five-match series against England due to personal reasons. He was then ruled out of the remaining three Tests.
As was the case when Vamika was born, the couple requested everyone to respect their privacy at this time.
